Woman found in burning home dies

An unidentified woman died Wednesday after Clark County firefighters found her inside a burning home in western Las Vegas.

Scott Allison, spokesman for the Fire Department, said that the woman was unconscious and breathing when firefighters found her in a second-floor bedroom, but that she later stopped breathing.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center, but Allison said he did not know her identity, and a hospital spokeswoman said a federal law prohibited her from releasing information about the woman.

A spokeswoman at the Clark County coroner’s office later said that the woman had died, but that authorities had not confirmed her identity.

Allison said a caller reported the fire about 9:40 a.m. after seeing smoke emerging from the chimney and roof of a home at 4060 Spitze Drive, near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard.

He said a man arrived at the scene and said his wife should be in an upstairs bedroom. Firefighters found a woman and two pets in the house. Allison said he did not know the condition of the pets.

The spokesman said firefighters found two separate fires in two rooms on the second floor of the house. He said the fires were knocked down by 10:05 a.m.

“Arson is a possibility, but it is still under investigation,” Allison said.