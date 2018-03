Two lanes of the northern part of the 215 beltway have been shut down at Jones Boulevard as police investigate a rollover crash, authorities said.

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jeremie Elliot said a single vehicle rolled over. Two people were taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatetning injuries. The rollover happened in the median.

He said traffic was flowing in both directions. A tow truck is en route.

