Wynn thinks about empire’s successor

The question of who would become Steve Wynn’s successor surfaced in a recent Wynn interview that was published over the weekend.

According to the South China Morning Post, the largest English-language newspaper in Hong Kong, Wynn said he recently has been thinking about who will take over his company and indicated that his board has quizzed him about the succession.

In the interview, Wynn said his daughters — Kevyn and Gillian, both in their 40s — have shown no interest in the casino business.

When the interview took place, the interviewer mentions that Wynn’s girlfriend, British divorcee Andrea Hissom, was with Wynn in Macau before the April 22 opening of Wynn’s Encore Macau.

It was reported here on Monday that Wynn and Hissom’s romance might be on the rocks, although a Wynn rep suggested that my sources might have been premature in reaching that conclusion.

Wynn’s ex-wife, Elaine Wynn, remains a shareholder (18 percent stake) in Wynn Resorts and a board member after their January divorce, in which she received a 50-50 settlement. She did not attend the Macau opening.

“(Elaine) is a lovely, great woman who is still my partner and my best friend,” Steve Wynn told the newspaper. “I fell in love after I was separated. And my girlfriend is loved by my two daughters and my seven grandchildren.”

In the interview, the Hong Kong newspaper asked Elaine Wynn about the possibility of Hissom being involved in Wynn Resorts operations.

“She has no background in this business,” Elaine Wynn said. “So there would be a technical deficiency. To say more is too personal.”

Both Steve Wynn and Hissom agreed to discuss their relationship, which began in early 2009 on the French Riviera.

Wynn said he left his yacht with some male friends and went to Cinquante-Cinq, a hot spot in Saint-Tropez for lunch, and Hissom was with a party at the next table.

After a number of big-group lunches and dinners, he asked Hissom out on a date.

“We had dinner together,” Hissom said, “and Steve planned a very specific movie.”

The film: “Gigi,” a romantic classic directed by Vincente Minnelli (Liza’s father). In it, Louis Jourdan’s character realizes he has fallen in love with his young mistress, Gigi (Leslie Caron), and he must make her his wife.

“We were just friends at the time,” Hissom said. “But the film had a lot of meaning because the two people who meet in it have a lot of issues to overcome before they can be together.

“He was making a point to me with this film that there are things to overcome, but it’s doable.”

Steve Wynn told the interviewer he was impressed with Hissom’s eye for design.

“When we were first going out she would make a comment about space, and she’d be dead right,” Wynn said . “And I’d think, ‘Don’t tell me that. On top of everything else, besides having the greatest butt in the world, she also has the designer gene!’ It’s like God made a woman for me. The only thing that stops my world from being perfect is that Elaine is not happy.”

SIGHTINGS

Miss Kentucky USA Kindra Danielle Clark, collapsing in near-90 temperatures near the end of the Miss USA welcoming ceremonies Tuesday at Planet Hollywood Resort. She was OK after a few minutes. … At N9NE Steakhouse (Palms) on Monday: Sacramento Kings sensation Tyreke Evans, who was celebrating his NBA Rookie of the Year accomplishment. … Weekend sightings: At Tao (Venetian): Paris and Nicky Hilton, Oliva Munn, Jamie Foxx, and Quentin Jammer. … At Lavo (Palazzo): Carly Chaikin, who just appeared in “The Last Song” with Miley Cyrus.

thE PUNCH LINE

“Chris Brown sang the national anthem at the Mayweather-Mosley fight. That’s like Michael Vick opening the Westminster Dog Show.” — Jimmy Fallon

