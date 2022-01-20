50°F
CARTOONS: Checking in on our New Year resolutions

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Rivers CagleCartoons.com
Dave Granlund PoliticalCartoons.com
January 7, 2022: Dangerous Variants
John Darkow Columbia Missourian
John Cole The Scranton Times-Tribune
David Fitzsimmons The Arizona Star
Randall Enos Easton, CT
Emad Hajjaj Alaraby Aljadeed
Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

Guy Parsons PoliticalCartoons.com
CARTOONS: 2022 wants a lawyer
Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com
CARTOONS: Oil and wealthy leprechauns
Take a look at the latest editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.