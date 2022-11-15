48°F
CARTOONS: It’s a tough day to be a pollster

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
John Darkow Columbia, MO
Bart van Leeuwen PoliticalCartoons.com
Pat Bagley The Salt Lake Tribune
Rivers CagleCartoons.com
John Cole The Scranton Times-Tribune
Bart van Leeuwen PoliticalCartoons.com
November 8, 2022: Mail-in Ballots
Schot De Volkskrant Netherlands
Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

