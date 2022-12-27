53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Drawing Board

CARTOONS: See if you can spot the fair and honest hearing

Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com
December 26, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

MOST READ
1
McDaniels to consider benching underperforming Carr
McDaniels to consider benching underperforming Carr
2
The Peppermill at 50: Fake trees, real neon and cocktails bigger than a baby’s head
The Peppermill at 50: Fake trees, real neon and cocktails bigger than a baby’s head
3
Buffalo Bill’s in Primm reopens
Buffalo Bill’s in Primm reopens
4
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
5
A trio of major road projects set to halt traffic in 2023
A trio of major road projects set to halt traffic in 2023
THE LATEST
More stories for you
CARTOONS: This is what the monster under the bed looks like
CARTOONS: This is what the monster under the bed looks like
CARTOONS: What America really wants for Christmas
CARTOONS: What America really wants for Christmas
CARTOONS: Here’s what Uncle Sam wants for Christmas
CARTOONS: Here’s what Uncle Sam wants for Christmas
CARTOONS: Donald Trump is like this cartoon character
CARTOONS: Donald Trump is like this cartoon character
CARTOONS: How to tell if your moral compass is working
CARTOONS: How to tell if your moral compass is working
CARTOONS: Just don’t be as crazy as this guy
CARTOONS: Just don’t be as crazy as this guy