CARTOONS: What America really wants for Christmas

Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com
December 4, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com
Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com
Gary McCoy Shiloh, IL
Gary McCoy Shiloh, IL
John Cole Georgia Recorder
John Cole Georgia Recorder
Pat Bagley The Salt Lake Tribune
Pat Bagley The Salt Lake Tribune
Bart van Leeuwen PoliticalCartoons.com
Bart van Leeuwen PoliticalCartoons.com
Dave Granlund PoliticalCartoons.com
Dave Granlund PoliticalCartoons.com
Emad Hajjaj Alaraby Aljadeed
Emad Hajjaj Alaraby Aljadeed
Patrick Chappatte NZZ am Sonntag
Patrick Chappatte NZZ am Sonntag

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

