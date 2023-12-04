49°F
Drawing Board

CARTOONS: When Trump sat on Santa’s lap

Bruce Plante PoliticalCartoons.com
December 3, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
TRUMP'S CHRISTMAS LIST, FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP , SANTA'S LAP, FBI, 91 CHARGES, CRIME ...
TRUMP'S CHRISTMAS LIST, FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP , SANTA'S LAP, FBI, 91 CHARGES, CRIMES, HUSH MONEY, PORN STAR, STORMY DANIELS, 2024 CAMPAIGN
Rivers CagleCartoons.com
Dave Whamond PoliticalCartoons.com
Ed Wexler CagleCartoons.com
John Darkow Columbia Missourian
Bob Englehart PoliticalCartoons.com
Gatis Sluka Latvijas Avize
Patrick Chappatte Le Temps
Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com
CARTOONS: What Iran is planning next?
