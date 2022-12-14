41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Drawing Board

CARTOONS: Why Santa Claus isn’t a fan of electric vehicles

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Rivers/CagleCartoons.com)
(Rivers/CagleCartoons.com)
(Gary McCoy/Shiloh, IL)
(Gary McCoy/Shiloh, IL)
(Bart van Leeuwen/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Bart van Leeuwen/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Daryl Cagle/CagleCartoons.com)
(Daryl Cagle/CagleCartoons.com)
(Dave Granlund/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dave Granlund/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Guy Parsons/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Guy Parsons/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Paresh Nath/U.T. Independent)
(Paresh Nath/U.T. Independent)
(Joep Bertrams/The Netherlands)
(Joep Bertrams/The Netherlands)

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

MOST READ
1
The heaviest snowfalls in Las Vegas history — PHOTOS
The heaviest snowfalls in Las Vegas history — PHOTOS
2
Station Casinos looks to build 600-room hotel-casino in Henderson
Station Casinos looks to build 600-room hotel-casino in Henderson
3
Millions in upgrades set for Allegiant Stadium
Millions in upgrades set for Allegiant Stadium
4
Barring setback, 2 key Raiders could return to offense
Barring setback, 2 key Raiders could return to offense
5
Justice Department asks Clark County for Trump messages
Justice Department asks Clark County for Trump messages
THE LATEST