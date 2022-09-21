83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Drawing Board

CARTOONS: Why stupid people love conspiracy theories

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Bob Englehart/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Bob Englehart/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(R.J. Matson/Portland, ME)
(R.J. Matson/Portland, ME)
(Rivers/CagleCartoons.com)
(Rivers/CagleCartoons.com)
(Guy Parsons/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Guy Parsons/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dave Granlund/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dave Granlund/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Gary McCoy/Shiloh, IL)
(Gary McCoy/Shiloh, IL)
(Monte Wolverton/Battle Ground, WA)
(Monte Wolverton/Battle Ground, WA)
(Petar Pismestrovi/Kleine Zeitung)
(Petar Pismestrovi/Kleine Zeitung)

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

MOST READ
1
Bettor nearly turns $7 parlay into $1M, settles for $250K
Bettor nearly turns $7 parlay into $1M, settles for $250K
2
$1.25M slot jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$1.25M slot jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
3
Lawyers for Henry Ruggs dispute timeline of workout video
Lawyers for Henry Ruggs dispute timeline of workout video
4
Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One 2023 race date announced
Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One 2023 race date announced
5
Closed buffet at Aria to reopen as Proper Eats global food hall
Closed buffet at Aria to reopen as Proper Eats global food hall
THE LATEST
CARTOONS: Putin applies for a new job
CARTOONS: Putin applies for a new job
R.J. Matson CQ Roll Call

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.