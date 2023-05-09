73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Drawing Board

CARTOONS: Why Tucker Carlson is getting the last laugh

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com
Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com
Rivers CagleCartoons.com
Rivers CagleCartoons.com
Dave Whamond PoliticalCartoons.com
Dave Whamond PoliticalCartoons.com
Frank Hansen PoliticalCartoons.com
Frank Hansen PoliticalCartoons.com
April 27, 2023: Replacing Tucker
April 27, 2023: Replacing Tucker
John Darkow Columbia Missourian
John Darkow Columbia Missourian
Arcadio Esquivel Costa Rica
Arcadio Esquivel Costa Rica
Emad Hajjaj Alaraby Aljadeed
Emad Hajjaj Alaraby Aljadeed

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

MOST READ
1
Middle school employee shot on campus in northeast Las Vegas
Middle school employee shot on campus in northeast Las Vegas
2
Famed bar on the Strip is closing. Here’s what is replacing it.
Famed bar on the Strip is closing. Here’s what is replacing it.
3
Chris Brown, Usher reportedly in skirmish at Mayweather’s skate center
Chris Brown, Usher reportedly in skirmish at Mayweather’s skate center
4
CARTOON: Forget the king. America has its own ‘Royals’.
CARTOON: Forget the king. America has its own ‘Royals’.
5
$75M Henderson mansion could top all other valley luxury estates
$75M Henderson mansion could top all other valley luxury estates
THE LATEST
More stories for you
CARTOONS: This is where all the bananas have gone
CARTOONS: This is where all the bananas have gone
CARTOONS: Why liberals are crying over Tucker leaving Fox
CARTOONS: Why liberals are crying over Tucker leaving Fox
CARTOONS: Biden’s afraid of this TikTok challenge
CARTOONS: Biden’s afraid of this TikTok challenge
CARTOONS: This is worse than digging your own grave
CARTOONS: This is worse than digging your own grave
CARTOONS: How to tell if Biden is too old to run for president
CARTOONS: How to tell if Biden is too old to run for president
CARTOONS: Even celebrities are very upset about this
CARTOONS: Even celebrities are very upset about this