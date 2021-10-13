56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Drawing Board

DRAWING BOARD: Facebook’s appetite for profits

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Dick Wright/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dick Wright/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Rivers/CagleCartoons.com)
(Rivers/CagleCartoons.com)
(Ed Wexler/CagleCartoons.com)
(Ed Wexler/CagleCartoons.com)
(Dave Granlund/CagleCartoons.com)
(Dave Granlund/CagleCartoons.com)
(Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News)
(Adam Zyglis/The Buffalo News)
(Jeff Koterba/CagleCartoons.com)
(Jeff Koterba/CagleCartoons.com)
(David Fitzsimmons/The Arizona Star)
(David Fitzsimmons/The Arizona Star)
(Pat Bagley/The Salt Lake Tribune)
(Pat Bagley/The Salt Lake Tribune)

Take a look at some recent editorial cartoons from around the U.S. and world.

MOST READ
1
6 candidates who could replace Gruden as Raiders head coach
6 candidates who could replace Gruden as Raiders head coach
2
Raiders could be getting help soon, including at quarterback
Raiders could be getting help soon, including at quarterback
3
Local hits nearly $110K jackpot at downtown casino
Local hits nearly $110K jackpot at downtown casino
4
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden spent $4.3M on Las Vegas custom home in August
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden spent $4.3M on Las Vegas custom home in August
5
Coroner identifies couple found dead after apparent murder-suicide
Coroner identifies couple found dead after apparent murder-suicide
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rivers CagleCartoons.com
CARTOONS: Beam me up, Mr. Biden
Rivers CagleCartoons.com

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.