EDITORIAL: Firefighter recruitment

Southern Nevada local governments so rarely enact money-saving efficiencies that it’s tempting to applaud even the slightest spending reduction. But a well-intended attempt to consolidate some administrative functions is such a missed opportunity, it makes us wonder whether officials understand the problem they’re trying to address.

Southern Nevada local governments so rarely enact money-saving efficiencies that it’s tempting to applaud even the slightest spending reduction. But a well-intended attempt to consolidate some administrative functions is such a missed opportunity, it makes us wonder whether officials understand the problem they’re trying to address.

Last month, the Review-Journal’s Francis McCabe reported that Clark County and the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Boulder City had entered a partnership, called Southern Nevada Fire Recruitment, to reduce their firefighter recruitment costs. (Henderson and Boulder City will fully participate after this year.)

The program will solicit recruits through advertising and public meetings, where prospective applicants can learn about the departments’ requirements, duties and compensation. Recruits will apply through the website snvfirerecruitment.com. Applicant testing and screening also will be handled by SNFR, before the various departments ultimately decide whether to offer a candidate a spot in a training academy.

Clark County expects to save about $150,000. Las Vegas will save about $100,000 through joint recruitment. It’s a good start. But local governments are ignoring an obvious question: Why are they recruiting firefighter candidates at all?

When the city of Las Vegas posts a handful of firefighter openings, at least 1,000 people apply. This fall’s application process is expected to attract many thousands of candidates for just a few dozen firefighter positions at most.

Why is demand for these jobs so out of whack with the supply? Because the valley has some of the highest-paid firefighters in America, especially when the valley’s cost of living is considered. Although starting base salaries approach $50,000, firefighters quickly top $100,000 in annual income, thanks to generous overtime and callback rules. And most can look forward to six-figure, lifetime pensions after as few as 20 years of service. Thousands of people apply because winning a spot in a training academy is like winning the lottery.

How to save even more money? First, halt all recruitment and advertise exclusively through government websites. Second, charge candidates at least $100 to submit an application. That could generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in income. Third, reduce the base salaries for new hires. Local governments obviously are paying over-market wages for the work if that many people are applying.

Efficiencies are good. Much larger reforms and consolidations would be better.