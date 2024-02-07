47°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Border deal under attack, but what’s the alternative?

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Senate immigration compromise is on life support just days after its birth. Many conservatives say it doesn’t go far enough to stem border chaos, while leftists complain that it focuses too heavily on enforcement.

But what’s the alternative?

The bill is certainly an improvement on the status quo. It raises the bar for proving asylum claims. It works to stem the “catch and release” policies that the Biden administration has imposed. It reforms the “humanitarian parole” loophole that the White House has exploited. All of these changes are progress — if modest — and should help make it less attractive for migrants to flood the border zone.

“This is absolutely better than what we currently have,” Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, which represents front-line workers, told ABC News.

The deal would also open the door for additional aid to Israel in its fight for survival.

Yet the proposal has met fierce resistance from the right. “They’ve rigged the bill,” wrote David Harsanyi of The Federalist, “making it so malleable that (President Joe) Biden can basically interpret and implement its provisions in any fashion he chooses.”

In addition, House Speaker Mike Johnson all but said that he wouldn’t bring the legislation to a vote even if it ekes through in the Senate. Donald Trump, meanwhile, has made clear that he prefers inertia because he hopes to exploit the issue in the upcoming election. But that is not responsible leadership. It’s not a good look for Republicans to cry “crisis” at the border for the past three years and then undermine a compromise in a politically motivated effort to flog the issue into November.

In fact, the agreement hardly takes the controversy off the table for Mr. Biden. His polling numbers on immigration are abysmal, and the nation finds itself at this point solely because of his unconscionable pandering to progressive open-borders advocates.

Mr. Biden had plenty of chances to attack the problem on his own, yet refused. That’s all fair game for Republicans. And if, as Mr. Harsanyi fears, the administration slow-plays the reforms, that, too, can have electoral repercussions.

Conservative critics may have some points, but Republicans don’t control the Senate or the White House. They don’t have the congressional votes to unilaterally impose policy changes at the border. The reality of divided government demands compromise and incremental progress. The goal for the GOP must be to vastly improve its recent electoral track record so it can then build on that progress. Scuttling a deal is unlikely to help the party in that regard.

MOST READ
1
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
2
Asian buffet closes longtime Vegas location, reopens nearby
Asian buffet closes longtime Vegas location, reopens nearby
3
‘Mattress Mack’ ignores Mahomes’ advice, backs off $2M bet on Chiefs
‘Mattress Mack’ ignores Mahomes’ advice, backs off $2M bet on Chiefs
4
CARTOONS: This is what the new Trump Tower looks like
CARTOONS: This is what the new Trump Tower looks like
5
Lee Canyon remains closed after avalanche
Lee Canyon remains closed after avalanche
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
EDITORIAL: American hesitancy only emboldens Iran
RJ

Mr. Biden keeps repeating that he doesn’t want a “wider war in the Middle East.” Nobody does, of course. But at some point the United States must defend its interests.

More stories
AP calls Biden win for Nevada Democratic Primary with only 14% of votes in
AP calls Biden win for Nevada Democratic Primary with only 14% of votes in
Casino executive predicts record Super Bowl handle — VIDEO
Casino executive predicts record Super Bowl handle — VIDEO
Casino exec recalls silly NFL rules before Las Vegas acceptance — VIDEO
Casino exec recalls silly NFL rules before Las Vegas acceptance — VIDEO
How many Super Bowls could Las Vegas host by 2040? — VIDEO
How many Super Bowls could Las Vegas host by 2040? — VIDEO
Chiefs coach brushes off talk of retirement ahead of Super Bowl
Chiefs coach brushes off talk of retirement ahead of Super Bowl
Same-game parlays arrive en masse in Las Vegas for Super Bowl
Same-game parlays arrive en masse in Las Vegas for Super Bowl