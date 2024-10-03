EDITORIAL: Clark County Commission, District A

Gerrymandering has helped ensure that a Republican hasn’t served on the Clark County Commission in 16 years. Will that change after November? Four of the seven seats are on the ballot, but only one appears in play.

In District A, incumbent Michael Naft, a Democrat, faces Republican Ryan Hamilton, who works for a homeless nonprofit. Mr. Hamilton was born and raised here and said he’s running “to disrupt the way the county does business.” He argues the board lacks “vision and direction.” Mr. Hamilton has some good ideas, but his campaign faces financial challenges.

Mr. Naft touts his constituent service, saying that “local government works best when it’s responsive.” He voted against public funding for Formula 1 and has made traffic safety and “quality-of-life issues” a priority. He’s proud of the role he played in opening a community center in Enterprise. Mr. Naft opposes rent control. Michael Naft deserves re-election.