EDITORIAL: Debate absence highlights Biden’s diminished capabilities

Joe Biden is still president, but it’s unclear if he’s still running the country.

Joe Biden is still president, but it’s unclear if he’s still running the country.

On Tuesday night, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump squared off in a presidential debate. Given how close the race is, that clash deserves every bit of media coverage and analysis it received. But it shouldn’t distract the public from this. The incumbent, one-term president of the United States wasn’t participating.

That wasn’t the case in June. For years, Mr. Biden’s team insisted that the president was physically and mentally capable to do the job. Democrats panicked after that showdown made it obvious that he wasn’t.

Democrats eventually succeeded in forcing Mr. Biden to relinquish the nomination. With Mr. Biden’s blessing, they installed Ms. Harris as their nominee. But Mr. Biden remains in office. His term won’t be over for another four months.

Americans deserve to know if he remains capable of fulfilling his duties. He’s done little to inspire confidence over the past few weeks. He spoke on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. It was supposed to be his moment. Instead, he didn’t even talk during East Coast prime time. In an event so carefully choreographed, that it appeared to be a deliberate attempt to limit his public exposure.

“Folks, I’ve got five months left in my presidency. I’ve got a lot to do. I intend to get it done,” he said in that address.

Afterward, however, he went on vacation in California and Delaware. Mr. Biden has taken more than 500 vacation days during his time as commander-in-chief. Bad actors around the globe aren’t resting like that. While Mr. Biden tanned on the beach, Hamas killed six hostages, including an American. When he finally returned to the White House, Mr. Biden rebuked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which is what Hamas wanted. The president shouldn’t be incentivizing terrorists to murder Americans.

On Labor Day, Mr. Biden gave a speech in Pittsburgh in an appearance with Ms. Harris. He slurred and stumbled his way through it in embarrassing fashion.

“We are the greatest manufacturing city, county in the world, state in the world, city in the world,” Mr. Biden said.

Last week, a reporter asked him how it felt to be back on the campaign trail. Mr. Biden lamented, “I’m not able to go out in the crowds anymore. The Secret Service doesn’t let me.”

What a fitting metaphor for Mr. Biden’s fading presidency. He’s supposed to be in charge, but someone else — perhaps Ms. Harris, his staff or nameless bureaucrats — is calling the shots. The American people need and deserve better.