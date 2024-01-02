48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Found not guilty, but still sentenced for the crime

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In the American justice system, those accused of criminal conduct are presumed innocent until proved guilty and convicted by a jury of their peers. Yet many people might be surprised to learn that some federal defendants are punished for charges that they were actually acquitted of.

It’s past time to implement guidelines that eliminate the pernicious and unjust practice of so-called “acquitted conduct sentencing.”

Last month, the U.S. Sentencing Commission — an independent agency that sets sentencing guidelines for the federal judiciary — published proposed amendments that would restrict the ability of judges to take into account conduct for which defendants have been found not guilty when imposing punishment.

“At the sentencing phase of a trial,” C.J. Ciaramella of Reason magazine explains, “federal judges can enhance defendants’ sentences for conduct they were acquitted of if the judge decides it’s more likely than not — a lower standard of evidence than ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ — that the defendant committed those offenses.”

Consider the case of Dayonta McClinton, who was 17 when he robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Indiana at gunpoint to steal drugs. The government alleged that he also shot and killed one of his co-conspirators, though a jury ultimately acquitted him of that charge.

Despite the acquittal, the judge overseeing the case agreed with federal prosecutors that McClinton might have been guilty of the killing. Sentencing guidelines called for him to do 57 to 71 months behind bars for the crimes for which he was convicted. But the judge added an additional 13 years to his sentence.

This is simply not consistent with due process and other vital constitutional protections or the tenets that undermine our legal system.

Several Supreme Court justices, along with a few members of Congress, have raised objections to this practice. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, while serving on a federal appeals court in 2015, wrote that the use of acquitted conduct “seems a dubious infringement of the rights to due process and to a jury trial.” Justice Sonia Sotomayor has also expressed skepticism.

Meanwhile, Sens. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, and Dick Durbin, Democrat from Illinois, have repeatedly proposed legislation to reform acquitted conduct sentencing rules.

The U.S. Sentencing Commission should pass the new guidelines. No man or woman should face additional jail time for conduct that they weren’t convicted of in a court of law. If the commission gets cold feet, Congress should move forward with proposed reforms or the Supreme Court should take a closer look at this practice.

MOST READ
1
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title
2
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
3
24 things to look forward to in Las Vegas in 2024
24 things to look forward to in Las Vegas in 2024
4
Happy New Year! Las Vegas rings in 2024 with a bang — BLOG
Happy New Year! Las Vegas rings in 2024 with a bang — BLOG
5
LETTER: About Trump’s immigrant relatives
LETTER: About Trump’s immigrant relatives
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An aerial photo shows homes in Summerlin near Paseos Park on Wednesday, Aug 9, 2023. (Bizuayehu ...
EDITORIAL: Democrats need new tune on affordable housing
RJ

When it comes to affordable housing, Democrats in Carson City increasingly offer little more than failed policies such as expanding the regulatory state or imposing rent control.

More stories
Accused high-rise shooter faces over 70 felony counts
Accused high-rise shooter faces over 70 felony counts
UNLV quarterback calls audible, enters NCAA transfer portal
UNLV quarterback calls audible, enters NCAA transfer portal
Crash slows traffic California-bound I-15 traffic
Crash slows traffic California-bound I-15 traffic
Antonio Pierce says Raiders’ season finale still meaningful
Antonio Pierce says Raiders’ season finale still meaningful
UNLV hosts Bethesda University before Mountain West opener
UNLV hosts Bethesda University before Mountain West opener
‘I look sexy, I look good!’: Aguilera crushes Las Vegas Strip premiere
‘I look sexy, I look good!’: Aguilera crushes Las Vegas Strip premiere