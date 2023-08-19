EDITORIAL: Henderson baseball makes Nevada proud

Southern Nevada is thrilled to be cheering on the Henderson All-Star team at Little League World Series.

Henderson All-Stars pitcher Nolan Gifford delivers a pitch against Rhode Island during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Rhode Island won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sports success in Southern Nevada isn’t limited to the professionals. The entire region is thrilled to be cheering on the Henderson All-Star team at the Little League World Series.

This week, Henderson became just the second Nevada team ever to take the field at Williamsport and bask in the national spotlight. The team earned their spot with a dominant run through the Mountain Region. That included a 10-0 victory over Snow Canyon of Utah in the regional final.

Henderson manager Ryan Gifford was on the first All-Star team of Henderson Little Leaguers a few decades ago. “I dreamt of this as a kid,” he said. “This is what they all dream about. This is unbelievable.”

This dream, however, is reality. The tournament is broadcast on ESPN.

The bright lights and TV time can be daunting for 12-year-old kids. To get this far is a testament to a coaching staff that can help their young charges with shaping the perspective of the moment.

“We want to win some games, but being one of the 10 teams in the United States left is incredible,” Mr. Gifford said. “We’re going to enjoy it. We’re trying to get better at baseball while we’re here, but it’s about the players and them having a great experience.”

This success didn’t happen by accident. Talent matters, but so does work ethic and commitment. Baseball is an especially technical sport. Hitting and pitching are skills that must be nurtured through constant — and often monotonous — practice. There’s no short cut to Howard J. Lamade Stadium.

Behind every home run or strikeout are hours of training and dedication.

The benefits of competition are obvious. By having something to aim for, players and teams have an incentive to persevere and overcome adversity. Striving for goals improves performance — and the willingness to improve is one the most important factors in determining success or failure in any endeavor. Plus, for these young kids it’s fun to work together to accomplish something as a team that no individual could do on his own.

Little League also teaches resilience. Henderson pitchers threw a one-hitter on Wednesday and lost 3-1. There’s no use moping. Henderson plays an elimination game today against New Albany of Ohio. To remain in the tournament, the team will have to put a tough loss in the rearview mirror and focus solely on doing what it takes to win the next game.

Whether they win or lose, Henderson Little League has made Nevada proud and given local ballplayers something to which they can aspire

.