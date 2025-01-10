EDITORIAL: Horrific scene: ‘Ash started to rain down on the cars’

The Santa Ana winds that have flamed the tragic wildfires in Los Angeles abated somewhat Thursday, allowing firefighters to attack the blazes from air. But more gusty weather is expected in the days to come, potentially triggering additional devastation.

So far, there are five confirmed fatalities, but authorities say they won’t know the exact death count until they can get a more detailed assessment of the damage. Los Angeles fire officials estimated the number of structures that have been destroyed as “in the thousands,” according to CNN. Footage from the high-end Pacific Palisades neighborhood revealed near total destruction.

About 180,000 residents were under evacuation orders Thursday with nearly 30,000 acres aflame. Locals painted a grim picture. “There was gridlock Sunday in both directions,” one resident told The Wall Street Journal. “Then the smoke started to get heavier and heavier as we sat in our car. Ash started to rain down on the cars, and I could see flames next to the street.”

Americans have an unfortunate tendency these days to view every high-profile event through their preferred political goggles. The Los Angeles fires have been no different, as partisans point fingers to blame the “other side” for failing to adequately prepare for or protect against such a calamity. Questions about underbrush, water shortages and tapped hydrants will certainly need to answered, but it’s not clear that much could have been done in the face of hurricane-force gusts spreading embers. At this point, the goal must be to mitigate further damage to save lives and property. There will be time in the coming weeks for reflecting on what could have or should have been.

Las Vegans may be 300 miles removed from the tragedy, but many former Southern California residents now call this area home and are surely heartbroken to view the carnage. Fire departments in Clark County are sending dozens of firefighters to the area along with equipment. Gov. Joe Lombardo will no doubt reach out to his California counterpart to offer whatever assistance is necessary.

In the meantime, Southern Nevadans who are so inclined have numerous options to assist those who have lost their homes, possessions and perhaps worse. The American Red Cross (redcross.org/donate/cm/kcal-pub.html/) has set up a fund for fire victims. Other organizations offering aid include the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation (supportlafd.kindful.com?campaign=1040812) and the California Fire Foundation (cpf.salsalabs.org/disasterrelief/index.html). Food donations can be made at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank (lafoodbank.org/fire/).

Be generous, if you can.