46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Johnson has been a steady hand in the speaker role

House Speaker Mike Johnson. (Tom Brenner/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
House Speaker Mike Johnson. (Tom Brenner/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
More Stories
Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
EDITORIAL: Democrats remain in deep denial over election defeat
Individuals gather to celebrate New Years Eve on the Las Vegas Strip. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
EDITORIAL: 2025 resolutions for Nevada’s political class
Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, in Plains, Ga. ...
EDITORIAL: Jimmy Carter stood for integrity and compassion
Courtesy photo.
EDITORIAL: What will Trump White House mean for Brightline project?
Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

A classic bit from the Monty Python Olympics was the “100-yard dash for people with no sense of direction.” When the starter pistol sounds, the eight participants burst from the blocks and head every which way except down the track toward the finish line.

It’s an apt metaphor for Republicans as they attempt Friday to elect a speaker of the House. Can they stay on course, or will pointless chaos ensue?

At this point, there is only one candidate for the job: the current speaker, Mike Johnson. But recall that he was elevated to the post two years ago only after four days of negotiations and 15 votes. Similar forces are again working to undermine his bid. That’s unfortunate. It would be a mistake to once again drag out the process.

Mr. Johnson has little margin for error. The GOP advantage in the lower chamber is only 219-215 — the seat of former GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz remains open — meaning he can afford to lose only one Republican vote without Democratic support. Yet several spending hawks in the GOP caucus have expressed frustration with Mr. Johnson. That’s democracy at work. But the holdouts need to ask themselves what they truly hope to accomplish.

Fighting government inefficiency and attacking our unsustainable national debt are noble goals. But by undercutting Mr. Johnson, these backbenchers demand the perfect at the expense of the good. In doing so, they empower House Democrats, who have no interest in any of their objectives.

Mr. Johnson’s apparent sin is that he has at times resorted to compromising across the aisle to get things done. But ideological purity is a luxury in politics today, particularly when Republicans have only the slimmest of majorities and also must consider the political realities of the Senate. The objective should be to show voters the value of Republican governance, leading to more substantive majorities that may then enact a more ambitious agenda.

Of equal concern, a prolonged battle could delay congressional certification of President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory — and his ability to move quickly on his agenda following his inauguration.

Mr. Trump this week endorsed Mr. Johnson as speaker, recognizing that he has been a solid and calm hand in a difficult situation. Close and contested contests for the speakership are nothing new in either party — both John Boehner (2015) and Nancy Pelosi (2021) earned the bare minimum of votes. But GOP House members tempted to grandstand by opposing Mr. Johnson should stop preening, come to grips with political reality and keep their sights on the tasks ahead.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Individuals gather to celebrate New Years Eve on the Las Vegas Strip. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
EDITORIAL: 2025 resolutions for Nevada’s political class
RJ

As we ring in 2025, millions of Americans go through the annual resolution ritual, vowing to make improvements in their daily lives. Here are a few suggestions for Nevada’s leadership class.

A robot rolls through an underground mine. (AP Photo/Tatiana Flowers)
EDITORIAL: Cleaning up abandoned mine sites
RJ

Nevada has an estimated 200,000 abandoned mines. As many as 400,000 abandoned mines are scattered throughout the West.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
EDITORIAL: Democrats love bad policy

Democrats in Carson City will almost certainly attempt to revive their ill-thought-out rent control bills during the 2025 legislative session.

MORE STORIES