EDITORIAL: Las Vegas City Council to feature two new faces

The six-member Las Vegas City Council will undergo a significant makeover next month after two new faces prevailed in Tuesday’s municipal election.

In a bit of a surprise, retired Air Force Col. Steve Seroka, a political newcomer, knocked off incumbent Bob Beers, 54-46, in Ward 2. The nasty race featured thousands in outside money driven by the controversy surrounding the Badlands golf course and the wealthy Queensridge development. In the end, Mr. Seroka successfully portrayed Mr. Beers as career politician and a tool of developers.

Mr. Beers, a former state lawmaker, has always long been a voice of fiscal sanity. Let’s hope he remains in the public eye. Mr. Seroka also campaigned as a friend of the taxpayer and a “strong fiscal steward.” He’ll now get a chance to demonstrate it.

In Ward 6, conservative firebrand Michele Fiore edged Kelli Ross 51-49. Ms. Fiore, who served two terms in the state Assembly, will replace her opponent’s husband, Steve Ross, who was term limited after 12 years on the council.

Ms. Fiore’s high-profile style will no doubt make things interesting on the typically low-key council.

Turnout in both races was low, with just 12 percent of eligible voters in Ward 6 casting a ballot in the council race. The figure in Ward 2 was 12.6 percent. The dismal participation rate in the 2o17 balloting offers yet another reason why Southern Nevada municipalities should piggyback their municipal elections on state and national campaigns in even-numbered years.