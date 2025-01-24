39°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Lawsuit challenges Musk’s cost-cutting commission

President Donald Trump delivers remarks after being sworn in as the 47th President of the Unite ...
President Donald Trump delivers remarks after being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, as former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris look on. (Shawn Thew/Pool photo via AP)
More Stories
The White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
EDITORIAL: Trump sets ambitious regulatory agenda
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool, File)
EDITORIAL: President Trump shows no signs of slowing down
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Sun ...
EDITORIAL: Trump inauguration an eventful day in US history
In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. acknowledges the crowd ...
EDITORIAL: Corporate America is returning to MLK’s dream
Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Donald Trump had barely finished his inauguration speech Monday when the first lawsuit challenging the new administration was filed in court.

Expect legal efforts to thwart the Trump agenda to be a common occurrence.

The maiden lawsuit took aim at the administration’s high-profile effort to take an endoscope to the national bureaucracy in the name of fiscal sanity. The 30-page complaint, The Washington Post reported, accuses the Department of Government Efficiency — the Elon Musk-led panel that Mr. Trump has charged with taking a hacksaw to regulations to improve the efficiency of the federal government — “of breaking a 1972 law that requires advisory committees to the executive branch to follow certain rules on disclosure, hiring and other practices.”

The legal action was filed by the National Security Counselors, a “public-interest” law firm. The 1972 law is the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which is intended to ensure that “the government receives transparent and balanced advice,” the Post reports.

Groups that fall under the act “are required by law to have ‘fairly balanced’ representation, keep regular minutes of meetings, allow the public to attend, file a charter with Congress and more,” according to the paper.

Mr. Musk and the Trump administration should indeed be as transparent as possible in their cost-cutting and regulatory improvement efforts. Excessive secrecy would erode confidence in the process and threaten public acceptance of much-needed reforms. But the intent of the lawsuit is clearly to undermine Mr. Musk’s mission by entangling DOGE in the same bureaucratic shackles it seeks to dismantle. The complaint grumbles that federal workers have been left on the sidelines.

There is competing case law on whether the law applies. But a federal appeals court in 1993 ruled that Hillary Clinton’s health care task force — which attempted to lay the groundwork for the nationalization of American health care — did not fall under the act’s purview. A similar dynamic would seem to be at play here.

“DOGE isn’t a federal advisory committee because DOGE doesn’t really exist,” Scott Hammond, senior economist at the Foundation for American Innovation, told the Post. “DOGE is a branding exercise, a shorthand for Trump’s government reform efforts. … The president is allowed to take advice from external experts without creating a formal advisory committee.”

The federal courts should hear this complaint as quickly as possible. The sooner the lawsuit is resolved, the sooner Mr. Musk’s panel can get to the vital task at hand.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
EDITORIAL: Trump sets ambitious regulatory agenda
RJ

Many federal rules are necessary to protect public health and safety. But the massive expansion of the regulatory state symbolizes a metastasizing federal behemoth intent on meddling in every aspect of American life.

Donald Trump points to the crowd at an election night watch party. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikh ...
EDITORIAL: Trump should offer vision of hope, opportunuty
RJ

Mr. Trump is a divisive figure at a time of divisive politics, but he has an opportunity in his address to set forth a path forward of unity and respect without dwelling on past insults or affronts.

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building at sunset seen from Upper Senate Park in Washington, Wedn ...
EDITORIAL: The hearings continue
RJ

The Senate began the show hearings for Donald Trump’s presidential Cabinet nominees this week. Many Democrats did not distinguish themselves.

Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during his State of the State speech at the Legislative Building on We ...
EDITORIAL: Lombardo delivers solid, but uninspiring speech
RJ

Ronald Reagan once urged the Republican Party to broaden its appeal by “raising a banner of bold colors, no pale pastels.” Gov. Joe Lombardo doesn’t appear to be taking that advice.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
EDITORIAL: Regulatory thicket will dog victims of California fires
RJ

If Gov. Newsom wants to facilitate reconstruction, he might also request technical help from those running states and municipalities who actually know how to encourage development rather than relying on those expert in killing it.

MORE STORIES