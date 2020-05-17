EDITORIAL: Mail-in primary has plenty of significance

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada’s June 9 primary election will be conducted almost exclusively by mail in an effort to limit large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. By now, most Southern Nevada voters have received ballots from the Clark County Election Department. If you’re a registered voter but have yet to receive a ballot, call 702-455-8683 or send an email query to elinfo@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

Voters may return their ballot postage free — but it must be postmarked by election day. Election officials emphasize they would prefer voters use the mail, but Southern Nevadans may also drop off ballots at various locations identified in the informational packet they received. Three Clark County polling stations will be open on June 9 for those who prefer to vote in person. But in another recognition of the virus, paper ballots will replace voting machines

Nevadans who have not registered to vote have until Thursday to do so if they seek to be eligible to cast a mail-in ballot in the June 9 primary balloting. Same-day registration is still available but will require the registrant to cast a provisional paper ballot at an in-person voting site.

Primaries generally feature poor turnout, but this election offers voters plenty of reason to participate. Under Nevada law, certain contests may be decided during primary voting. If there are more than three candidates competing in a nonpartisan primary race, any candidate who receives more than 50 percent of the vote will be declared the winner and avoid a general election campaign in November. Nearly two dozen statewide and Clark County judicial contests fall under that umbrella in this election. Below, the Review-Journal offers a recap of its recommendations in those races.

Nevada Supreme Court

Department B — Kristina Pickering

Department D — Douglas Herndon

Clark County District Court

Department 2 — Carli Kierny

Department 3 — Adam Ganz

Department 4 — Phil Aurbach

Department 5 — Terry Coffing

Department 15 — Joe Hardy Jr.

Department 19 — William Kephart

Department 21 — Jacob Reynolds

Department 23 — Karl Armstrong

Department 24 — Mickey Bohn

Department 28 — Jim Cavanaugh

Clark County Family Court

Department A — William Voy

Department I — Sunny Bailey

Department J — J. Scott MacDonald

Department M — Amy Mastin

Department P — Mary Perry

Department S — Regina McConnell

Department T — No endorsement

Department U — Dawn Throne

Department V — Jack Fleeman or

Margaret Pickard

Department Y — Stephanie Charter

Department Z — Michele Mercer