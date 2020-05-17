EDITORIAL: Mail-in primary has plenty of significance
A recap of the Review-Journal’s judicial recommendations.
Nevada’s June 9 primary election will be conducted almost exclusively by mail in an effort to limit large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. By now, most Southern Nevada voters have received ballots from the Clark County Election Department. If you’re a registered voter but have yet to receive a ballot, call 702-455-8683 or send an email query to elinfo@ClarkCountyNV.gov.
Voters may return their ballot postage free — but it must be postmarked by election day. Election officials emphasize they would prefer voters use the mail, but Southern Nevadans may also drop off ballots at various locations identified in the informational packet they received. Three Clark County polling stations will be open on June 9 for those who prefer to vote in person. But in another recognition of the virus, paper ballots will replace voting machines
Nevadans who have not registered to vote have until Thursday to do so if they seek to be eligible to cast a mail-in ballot in the June 9 primary balloting. Same-day registration is still available but will require the registrant to cast a provisional paper ballot at an in-person voting site.
Primaries generally feature poor turnout, but this election offers voters plenty of reason to participate. Under Nevada law, certain contests may be decided during primary voting. If there are more than three candidates competing in a nonpartisan primary race, any candidate who receives more than 50 percent of the vote will be declared the winner and avoid a general election campaign in November. Nearly two dozen statewide and Clark County judicial contests fall under that umbrella in this election. Below, the Review-Journal offers a recap of its recommendations in those races.
Nevada Supreme Court
Department B — Kristina Pickering
Department D — Douglas Herndon
Clark County District Court
Department 2 — Carli Kierny
Department 3 — Adam Ganz
Department 4 — Phil Aurbach
Department 5 — Terry Coffing
Department 15 — Joe Hardy Jr.
Department 19 — William Kephart
Department 21 — Jacob Reynolds
Department 23 — Karl Armstrong
Department 24 — Mickey Bohn
Department 28 — Jim Cavanaugh
Clark County Family Court
Department A — William Voy
Department I — Sunny Bailey
Department J — J. Scott MacDonald
Department M — Amy Mastin
Department P — Mary Perry
Department S — Regina McConnell
Department T — No endorsement
Department U — Dawn Throne
Department V — Jack Fleeman or
Margaret Pickard
Department Y — Stephanie Charter
Department Z — Michele Mercer