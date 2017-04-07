EDITORIAL: Move municipal elections to even-numbered years

Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Turnout was pathetic for Tuesday’s municipal primary. Just fewer than 9.5 percent of registered voters in Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Boulder City bothered to cast a ballot. That’s down from 11.4 percent in 2013.

The numbers raise more questions about the wisdom of holding these campaigns in stand-alone, off year elections. Not only do fewer people participate, the balloting costs each city thousands of dollars to conduct.

These municipalities should all consider changing their election calendars to piggyback on statewide balloting held during even-numbered years. The switch would save money and boost interest.

While local incumbents love the current system because it’s easier for them to raise money and fend off challengers, perhaps it’s time to put the convenience of residents above the convenience of sitting politicians.