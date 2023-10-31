56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Editorials

EDITORIAL: New speaker on to something with debt commission

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks after his election at the U.S. Capitol in Washi ...
Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks after his election at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 25, 2023. (Tom Brrenner/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Getting the nation’s soaring debt under control should be a national priority. But many special-interest groups don’t agree.

Last week, newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson told his colleagues that he would soon hold a vote on forming a bipartisan commission to study the nation’s fiscal trajectory.

“The greatest threat to our national security is our nation’s debt,” he said. “We know this is not going to be an easy task, and tough decisions will have to be made. But the consequences if we don’t act now are unbearable. We have a duty to the American people to explain this to them so they understand it well. And we’re going to establish a bipartisan debt commission to begin working on this crisis immediately.”

The speaker’s comments exude common sense. The deficit this past fiscal year hit $2 trillion. The debt has soared past $33.7 trillion. The interest payments on the debt now exceed defense spending and will continue to crowd out other priorities. Simply borrowing more money to finance an ever-expanding federal government is a path toward economic disaster and fiscal ruin.

Yet Speaker Johnson’s remarks were met in some quarters with hostility and skepticism, particularly from political hysterics in the “Republicans want to throw grandma off the cliff” crowd.

“This commission is designed to subvert the will of the American people,” said Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, “by fast-tracking cuts to Social Security and Medicare behind closed doors.”

Can we at least see the panel’s suggestions before dismissing its formation? Besides, does Ms. Altman believe that endangering the nation’s fiscal health will be beneficial in the long term to the recipients of Social Security and Medicare? Doing nothing only exacerbates the problem.

Critics are on more solid footing when they say that forming a commission is a dodge intended to shield Congress from responsibility for a problem of its own making. After all, we’ve gone down this road before — most recently in 2010 when President Barack Obama formed the Simpson-Bowles commission to study deficit reduction — only to throw the recommendations into the shredder.

Such pronouncements are true, to an extent. But the spending problem in Washington has only worsened in recent years, adding urgency to the debt debate. The issue, according to polls, is also at the forefront of many voters’ concerns.

Speaker Johnson’s committee should conduct its business openly and consider a wide range of potential solutions to controlling the red ink — even those that are anathema to one party (tax hikes) or the other (spending cuts). It’s admittedly a long shot, but fostering vigorous discussion and debate on the debt may be the first step toward accepting and implementing solutions.

MOST READ
1
Trespassers winning big: Nevada regulators tackle growing problem
Trespassers winning big: Nevada regulators tackle growing problem
2
Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo bridge open for motorists
Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo bridge open for motorists
3
CARTOONS: The five most terrifying words a hostage can hear
CARTOONS: The five most terrifying words a hostage can hear
4
Las Vegas real estate on pace to have worst year since 2008
Las Vegas real estate on pace to have worst year since 2008
5
Raiders DE adds some legendary ink
Raiders DE adds some legendary ink
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
EDITORIAL: Reduce housing costs to reduce evictions
RJ

It’s easy to feel bad for someone facing eviction. It’s much harder to craft policies that keep people in their homes without hurting future renters.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
EDITORIAL: EV graveyards
RJ

China, the United States and industrial policy.

More stories
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss to Lions on ‘MNF’
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss to Lions on ‘MNF’
Raiders report card: Jimmy Garoppolo, offense flunk ‘MNF’ test
Raiders report card: Jimmy Garoppolo, offense flunk ‘MNF’ test
Raiders embarrassed by Lions on ‘Monday Night Football’
Raiders embarrassed by Lions on ‘Monday Night Football’
Dita Von Teese puts her spin on ‘Jubilee’ tradition
Dita Von Teese puts her spin on ‘Jubilee’ tradition
‘Newer, bigger, better:’ New Mario’s market is open for business
‘Newer, bigger, better:’ New Mario’s market is open for business
Another Assemblywoman, under scrutiny, won’t run for re-election
Another Assemblywoman, under scrutiny, won’t run for re-election