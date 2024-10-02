88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Our recommendation for District Court, Department 27

More Stories
EDITORIAL: The best choice in Family Court, Department N
EDITORIAL: Our recommendation in the race for District Court, Department 14
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
EDITORIAL: CCSD Board of Trustees District B endorsement
The Clark County Board of Trustees gathers for a school board meeting at CCSD’s Greer Ed ...
EDITORIAL: CCSD Board of Trustees District C endorsement
Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Two challengers — Terry Coffing, a Las Vegas attorney for 25 years, and Alexandra Beth McLeod, a trial attorney who has practiced for 22 years — are running against incumbent Erika Mendoza in District Court Department 27.

Judge Mendoza served for a dozen years in the district attorney’s office before Gov. Lombardo appointed her to the bench in March. She understands her job is “to follow the law” and vows to be “open-minded and willing to listen to everyone.” Judge Mendoza said she “can’t envision” a scenario in which she would close her courtroom to public scrutiny.

Mr. Coffing and Ms. McLeod might both make fine jurists, but Judge Mendoza deserves a chance to thrive after her appointment. Erika Mendoza is our preference.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents holds a special meeting on Friday, Nov. ...
Review-Journal endorsement: Board of Regents District 12
RJ

Amy Carvalho seeks re-election in District 12. She graduated from UNLV and was a business owner. Jonathan Maxham is challenging Ms. Carvalho. He’s a physician who previously served in the Air Force.

Sam Brown, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks to the Review-Journal at his campaign o ...
Review-Journal endorsement: US Senate
RJ

Nevada — where incumbent Democrat Sen. Jacky Rosen faces a challenge from Republican Sam Brown — is home to a vulnerable U.S. Senate seat.

MORE STORIES