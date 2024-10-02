EDITORIAL: Our recommendation for District Court, Department 27

Two challengers — Terry Coffing, a Las Vegas attorney for 25 years, and Alexandra Beth McLeod, a trial attorney who has practiced for 22 years — are running against incumbent Erika Mendoza in District Court Department 27.

Judge Mendoza served for a dozen years in the district attorney’s office before Gov. Lombardo appointed her to the bench in March. She understands her job is “to follow the law” and vows to be “open-minded and willing to listen to everyone.” Judge Mendoza said she “can’t envision” a scenario in which she would close her courtroom to public scrutiny.

Mr. Coffing and Ms. McLeod might both make fine jurists, but Judge Mendoza deserves a chance to thrive after her appointment. Erika Mendoza is our preference.