EDITORIAL: Planning Commissioner Christina Roush opposes development due to school overcrowding concerns

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, file

Christina Roush lost her bid earlier this year to represent Ward 2 on the Las Vegas City Council. But the man who won the seat, Steve Seroka, appointed her to the Planning Commission in July.

Ms. Roush, however, still seems to be in campaign mode.

At a Planning Commission meeting on Oct. 10, Ms. Roush was the only board member to vote against a proposal to build 69 homes on 17 acres in the northwest. Ms. Roush didn’t have any beef with the project, per se, but said she was making a statement about growth.

“I’m going to start voting ‘no’ on these because I think it’s got to start somewhere,” she said during the meeting. “I think as a governing body we have to take a stand that we are not going to tolerate overcrowding in our schools any longer.”

The Review-Journal’s Jamie Munks reported that Clark County School District demographers figured the new development would increase enrollment by 14 elementary students, seven middle-school students and nine high schoolers. A high school and elementary school serving the area are currently over capacity, although the middle school is well below.

But while Ms. Roush’s concerns are understandable, her vow to reflexively oppose all such projects from here on out is misguided. If Ms. Roush feels the district officials aren’t doing an adequate job of preparing for growth in certain areas, she should take it up with them, rather than punish homebuilders who have every right to develop their properties consistent with municipal codes and regulations.

Besides, Ms. Roush’s approach threatens to create another problem while doing nothing to actually address her primary point. Prohibiting homebuilders from meeting consumer demand for new units will ultimately drive up the cost of rent or housing for local residents. Meanwhile, schools will remain full.

Ms. Roush no doubt means well, but she should go back to the drawing board.