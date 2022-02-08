49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Editorials

EDITORIAL: President Biden extends Trump tariffs on solar panels

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The environmental movement is often a web of contradictions when it comes to energy policy.

In Nevada, for instance, green groups routinely sue to block renewable energy projects or to prevent the mining of minerals such as lithium that are essential for transitioning to electric vehicles.

And now the White House is getting in on the act.

On Friday, President Joe Biden announced that he would extend for four years tariffs on imported solar panels and cells in order to protect the domestic industry. The duties were first imposed by Donald Trump and drew howls from many environmental groups, who see rooftop solar as a preferable alternative to large-scale projects.

Mr. Biden claims to believe that global warming is an “existential” threat to humanity. The president has pledged that half of all U.S. electricity generation will come from solar by 2050, up from 4 percent today. But his tariffs will make it more expensive for homeowners to convert to solar power.

“The administration wants to force consumers to pay higher prices to please domestic solar companies (which petitioned the White House to extend the tariffs), then use tax dollars to offset the artificially higher prices with tax credits for consumers,” explains Reason’s Eric Boehm. “All while patting themselves on the back for encouraging the expansion of green energy, no doubt.”

Imported solar technology — much of it from China — is vital to meeting the president’s goals. Domestic producers remain unable to supply the necessary panels. “The U.S. solar market grew to about 20 gigawatts last year from 11 gigawatts four years before,” The New York Times reports, “meaning even as domestic manufacturers contributed more supply they did not gain more market share with the tariffs in place.”

Mr. Biden did make some concessions to market realities by lifting the tariffs on a higher percentage of solar cells while saying his administration hopes to negotiate a deal that will allow duty-free Mexican and Canadian imports. While these adjustments make sense, they don’t override the fact that protectionist policies on imported goods — including solar panels — drive up consumer costs.

Not that consistency has ever been a Biden hallmark. The president purposely hamstrung domestic energy producers from his first day in the Oval Office. But when rising gasoline prices became a political headache, he begged OPEC to pump, pump, pump.

Which is it?

The same goes for solar panels. If the Earth and humanity will cease to exist without a rapid transition to green energy, shouldn’t Mr. Biden be doing everything possible to make it easier for U.S. consumers to go solar rather than erecting financial barriers to that objective?

MOST READ
1
Raiders hire defensive backs coach
Raiders hire defensive backs coach
2
Nevada among the last states with rigid indoor mask mandates
Nevada among the last states with rigid indoor mask mandates
3
Saints running back Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas
Saints running back Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas
4
4 injured in Summerlin crash after car runs red light
4 injured in Summerlin crash after car runs red light
5
California to end mask mandate in February
California to end mask mandate in February
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Felipe Dana/AP Photo)
EDITORIAL: Lockdown fizzle
RJ

Many politicians don’t seem all that interested in having the effectiveness of their policies subjected to rigorous review.

FILE - This Feb. 24, 2018, file photo shows then-Gov. Brian Sandoval of Nevada at the National ...
EDITORIAL: Sandoval right to keep UNR open
RJ

Nevada has too many leaders who claim to care about education, but continue to subject students to distance learning.