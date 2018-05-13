EDITORIAL: School Board correct to reconsider Teach for America decision

Members of the Clark County School Board — at least one of them — came to their senses Thursday and agreed to continue a partnership with a group that provides a path to the classroom for professionals and recent college graduates.

Why would a district that faces chronic teacher shortages turn away an organization that works to attract teachers to urban districts? That would make no sense. But, then again, this is the School Board.

Two weeks ago, the trustees voted 4-3 against renewing the district’s deal with Teach for America, a 25-year-old program that recruits and trains top college students and workforce professionals as prospective teaching candidates. Potential educators take an alternative licensure path and pledge to work in troubled schools for at least two years. The group has collaborated with the district for 14 years, but some trustees suddenly raised questions about Teach for America.

Critics, primarily those in the entrenched education establishment, have long decried the fact that Teach for America candidates don’t follow the traditional pedagogy route. These are the same folks who argue that Albert Einstein would have been unfit to teach high school physics because he didn’t have an education degree. That’s balderdash.

Teach for America candidates have degrees and experience in a wide variety of subjects and fields. That should be a selling point, not a demerit. While the program has its flaws — including retention issues — numerous studies have found that its teachers are often effective in improving outcomes.

Thankfully, Trustee Linda Cavazos — who previously voted against continuing the relationship with Teach for America — had second thoughts and requested a reconsideration. On Thursday, the proposal passed 4-3 when Ms. Cavazos switched from nay to aye. Canceling the arrangement would have been a bad move on a number of fronts. Four trustees did the right thing.