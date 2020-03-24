EDITORIAL: Southern Nevada charities doing good works need support

Creators.com

The coronavirus shutdown has hit Southern Nevada charitable organizations particularly hard. Yet these are vital entities during trying times. If you have the means or opportunity to step up in support of local nonprofits, consider helping out.

Below is a short list of charities that are continuing to do good works as Las Vegans try to cope during this difficult challenge. A more comprehensive inventory may be found online at greatnonprofits.org/city/las-vegas/NV.

■ Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada provides a number of services, including Meals on Wheels and the Hands of Hope Community Food Pantry. Financial donations to catholiccharities.com/donate will help the charity provide sustenance to the most vulnerable, particularly the elderly.

■ The Nevada Community Foundation has established an account intended to help nonprofits working to minimize the fallout of the coronavirus crisis on those most likely to be seriously affected, including senior citizens, the homeless and first responders on the front lines. Contribute online at nevadacf.org/donate-now.

■ Jewish Nevada has created a relief fund to help local families suffering from the widespread economic fallout. Many Nevada workers face weeks of uncertainty and will struggle to meet basic financial obligations. Donations to the fund can be made at jewishnevada.org and will go toward providing groceries, financial assistance, child care, gasoline and other goods and services for those in need.

■ The United Way of Southern Nevada is hoping to help displaced workers and others in need through the establishment of its UWSN Emergency Assistance and Community Needs Fund. Make a contribution at uwsn.org/donate.

■ Three Square Food Bank is continuing to distribute meals despite the virtual lockdown. The economic displacement wrought by casino and hospitality closings will greatly exacerbate the need for foodstuffs and other essentials. Make a donation at threesquare.org.

■ The Shade Tree, which provides shelter and other services to abused women and children, is seeking donations of essentials, including bottled water and bedding. For a complete list of items and donation details, go to theshadetree.org.

■ The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada has a litany of programs designed to help those struggling to make ends meet due to coronavirus hardships. Cash contributions, food items and other donations are welcome. Details at salvationarmysouthernnevada.org.

Remember: Any little bit helps. Nobody knows where all this will end but, in the meantime, we can all do as much as we can to help Las Vegans navigate the uncertainty looming ahead.