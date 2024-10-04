EDITORIAL: State Senate races could determine whether Democrats get supermajority in Carson City

A great deal is at stake this election cycle when it comes to the Legislature. Democrats are one seat short in the state Senate of holding a supermajority. If they add a seat in the upper chamber while holding their large edge in the Assembly, GOP Gov. Joe Lombardo’s veto pen won’t protect the state from progressive overreach.

Many seats in both chambers are uncompetitive thanks to district demographics. But two state Senate races could be close enough to determine whether Republicans will be neutered next session. One of them is in District 5, which encompasses much of Henderson, where incumbent Republican Carrie Buck faces Democrat Jennifer Atlas. Republicans hold a slight edge in registration numbers. Sen. Buck won her seat in 2020 by just 329 votes.

Sen. Buck, a former charter school principal, was a proponent of the Read by 3 reform that Democrats have watered down. “Move the needle with accountability,” she said. She believes empowering parents to make the best schooling choices for their children will improve academic outcomes.

Sen. Buck is also a proponent of occupational licensing reform in an effort to make it easier for people “to get into the workforce.” She vows to be a voice of public safety so that “we can live in our beautiful city and not be fearful.”

Ms. Atlas is a single mom and paralegal. She argues that the state must “improve upon” the record spending package lawmakers passed for public education last session. Ms. Atlas agrees there is “a place” for charter schools but is otherwise cool to school choice. She would have voted for rent control bills Democrats pushed in 2023.

District 5 is integral to holding off a Democratic supermajority. Carrie Buck is our choice.