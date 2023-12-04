49°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: The impossible is happening as Medicaid enrollment drops

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Lilnetra Grady, chief medical officer at FirstMed Health and Wellness Center, right, talks with ...
Lilnetra Grady, chief medical officer at FirstMed Health and Wellness Center, right, talks with patient Serenity Oliveira on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Former President Ronald Reagan once noted, “No government ever voluntarily reduces itself in size.” That’s true, which is why what’s currently happening with Medicaid is so remarkable.

During the pandemic, Medicaid enrollment grew dramatically because the federal government tied increased emergency funding to a provision that prevented states from removing ineligible individuals from the rolls. Earlier this year, Medicaid enrollment ballooned from 65 million people to more than 94 million. That’s more than a quarter of the country’s population.

So much for Medicaid being coverage of last resort for the neediest.

Mr. Reagan foresaw that outcome. The rest of his above quote states, “Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this Earth.”

To prove his point, the White House kept renewing the emergency order even as the pandemic faded. This was a backdoor effort to permanently expand Medicaid.

But Republicans in December 2022 rescinded the continuous coverage mandate, forcing states to disenroll those who were improperly using Medicaid. Progressives — eager to see more Americans become government dependent — warned that enforcing eligibility requirements would lead to a massive spike in the uninsured.

That hasn’t happened.

As The Wall Street Journal noted in August, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services projected a less than 1 percentage point increase in the number of uninsured Americans once the pandemic emergency provisions expired.

“Although Medicaid enrollment is expected to decrease significantly,” CMS concluded, “many individuals who were not disenrolled from Medicaid during the public health emergency already had comprehensive coverage from another source (such as through an employer) and thus remain insured even when disenrolled from Medicaid.”

The process is working. Already more than 11 million people have been disenrolled. In Nevada, 176,000 people have been dropped, while around 273,000 have had their coverage renewed. Again, enrollment standards haven’t changed. States are now simply confirming eligibility and removing those who no longer qualify. In addition, there are safeguards in place — an appeals process, retroactive coverage — for those inaccurately removed from Medicaid because of bureaucratic snafus.

If Democrats want a debate about expanding this entitlement program, fine. But etching “temporary” pandemic emergency provisions in stone isn’t the way to go about it.

Cleaning the rolls by enforcing eligibility provisions will, reason.com noted, save taxpayers an estimated $80 billion annually.

Even for the government, that’s real money.

MOST READ
1
Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
2
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
3
CARTOON: Off the cliff
CARTOON: Off the cliff
4
Family of U.S. veteran ‘devastated’ by burial rejection
Family of U.S. veteran ‘devastated’ by burial rejection
5
‘It’s a blessing’: UNLV bowl destination, opponent revealed — PHOTOS
‘It’s a blessing’: UNLV bowl destination, opponent revealed — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jordan Wintermote talks to 4th grade kids about uncomfortable and unsafe situations as part of ...
EDITORIAL: New education fad leaves children depressed
RJ

There are many reasons to be depressed about education in America. But the craze that’s swept through public schools is actually increasing depression among students.

More stories
EDITORIAL: The president is failing as a steward of public money
EDITORIAL: The president is failing as a steward of public money
COMMENTARY: Medicare cuts threaten access to home health care across Nevada
COMMENTARY: Medicare cuts threaten access to home health care across Nevada
Clearing up confusion: Here are the steps to enrolling in Medicare
Clearing up confusion: Here are the steps to enrolling in Medicare
MedicWest, AMR ambulance contracts extended by Las Vegas
MedicWest, AMR ambulance contracts extended by Las Vegas
Not yet 65 but already feeling overwhelmed with Medicare questions?
Not yet 65 but already feeling overwhelmed with Medicare questions?
COMMENTARY: Footing our growing debt service bill
COMMENTARY: Footing our growing debt service bill