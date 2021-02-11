EDITORIAL: Time is right to unpause Nevada

It’s time for Gov. Steve Sisolak to recognize Nevada’s success in reducing coronavirus cases and ease off the restrictions he imposed last November.

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The state’s virus case numbers have been dropping for weeks. The seven-day average of new cases has fallen from around 2,700 a day in mid-December to under 800 a day. The test positivity rate has gone from more than 20 percent to under 15 percent. Hospital capacity looks good. Nevada has more than twice as many empty hospital beds as COVID-19 patients.

That’s great news, and there’s reason to think the upcoming weeks and months will be even better. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 10 percent of Nevadans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Those numbers will continue to climb.

Even though 10 percent isn’t close to the level needed to achieve herd immunity, it should significantly decrease infections and deaths. Those 70 and older account for less than 10 percent of Nevada’s population but more than 63 percent of fatalities. If state and local officials are able to vaccinate the elderly, Nevada’s coronavirus deaths should plummet even if there is a future surge in cases.

The new and more contagious strains of coronavirus are a cause for concern. Current vaccines, however, appear effective against the UK variant.

This good news comes months after Gov. Sisolak issued a statewide “pause,” which he subsequently extended to mid-February. He dropped capacity limits to 25 percent on many businesses, including restaurants, bars and casinos. He limited group gatherings to 50 people or less and placed restrictions on the number of people allowed in private residences.

This means Gov. Sisolak has an important decision to make. We should learn more at the news conference he’s announced for Thursday afternoon.

A good starting point would be the proposal put forward by Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick. She wants 50 percent capacity limits for most businesses and gatherings and live entertainment capped at 50 percent capacity or a max of 250 people. She would like these updated guidelines in place by March 1.

It’s reasonable to think larger venues could safely handle groups above 250. In December, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals struck down Gov. Sisolak’s 50-person limit on religious services. Religious groups have been having services at 25 percent capacity for weeks, with some gatherings exceeding 250 people. This correlates with a decline in new cases, suggesting socially distanced gatherings can be held with minimal risk.

The need for vigilance — masks, distancing,hygiene — remains. But with cases dropping, Gov. Sisolak should drop some restrictions as well.