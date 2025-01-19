EDITORIAL: Trump should offer vision of hope, opportunuty

Mr. Trump is a divisive figure at a time of divisive politics, but he has an opportunity in his address to set forth a path forward of unity and respect without dwelling on past insults or affronts.

Donald Trump stood in front of the U.S. Capitol eight years ago to deliver his first inaugural address, a concise speech of just 16 minutes and relatively free of grievance. As he prepares on Monday to become just the second president in the nation’s 249-year-old history to serve nonconsecutive terms, Mr. Trump would be well served to again honor brevity while articulating a hopeful future for all Americans.

Mr. Trump is a divisive figure at a time of divisive politics, but he has an opportunity in his address to set forth a path forward of unity and respect without dwelling on past insults or affronts. He ran a successful campaign by emphasizing opportunity, orderly immigration, national pride and a strong defense. Americans — regardless of political affiliation, race, creed, ethnicity or sexual preference — benefit from a vibrant economy, secure borders, a sense of country and a stable international order.

Americans weary of inflation surely want to hear Mr. Trump’s plans for stabilizing prices through fiscal discipline and growth. Mr. Trump should lay out an agenda that emphasizes independence over dependence, equality over equity and a government that lives within its means while allowing all American wage earners to keep more of their own hard-earned money. Many of those watching or listening on Monday will be eager to hear Mr. Trump’s plans for his Department of Government Efficiency.

He could also reassure Americans that, mirroring his first term, he will fill judicial vacancies with candidates who don’t consider the U.S. Constitution an inconvenience, but rather recognize and respect the value of its limited government framework.

The world has changed considerably in the past eight years, with the Middle East in turmoil, Russia invading Ukraine and China’s adventurism. Mr. Trump should explain the importance of the United States developing its own vital energy and mineral resources rather than relying on potentially unfriendly foreign sources. And what expectations should Americans have for this new administration when it comes to our leadership in a volatile — and potentially dangerous — international climate?

The incoming president has been outspoken on immigration. Removing from the country illegal immigrants who have committed serious crimes has widespread support, but Mr. Trump should explain what he envisions for those who crossed without permission and are now productive and contributing members of American society.

“No challenge can match the heart and fight and spirit of America,” Mr. Trump said in 2016. “We will not fail. Our country will thrive and prosper again.” Those words speak to a vision of optimism and aspiration. Mr. Trump should understand that those themes remain vital to bridging the many divides that scar the national landscape today.