72°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Will Joe Biden repeat Barack Obama’s mistake?

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

More than 11 years ago, Barack Obama drew his “red line” in the sand. Will the Biden administration make the same mistake?

It was August 2012 when Mr. Obama, running for a second term in the Oval Office, held a news conference and fielded a question about the ongoing civil war in Syria. The president said that he had so far avoided U.S. military intervention but that his calculations would change if Syria crossed a “red line” and used chemical weapons.

A year later, a chemical weapons attack believed to have been carried out by the regime of Bashar al-Assad killed 1,400 people near Damascus. Mr. Obama did little about his “red line” but eventually cut a deal with Vladimir Putin and Russia to have Syria turn over its chemical stockpiles to international inspectors. The agreement was a failure, the victim — as The Atlantic later put it — “of Syrian deception, Russian duplicity and American dithering.”

Fast forward to this month in the wake of the horrific Hamas terror attack on Israel. As the Jewish state prepares for a ground invasion of Gaza, militant groups threaten to escalate the conflict and have even targeted American forces. There’s little doubt that Iran is helping to fund and organize such aggression.

In recent days, Iranian-backed groups in the region, The Wall Street Journal reported this week, “launched 10 drone and rocket attacks against bases that U.S. troops use in Iraq and three on a U.S. base in southeast Syria.”

In response, the United States has ramped up the rhetoric. “My warning to the Ayatollah,” President Joe Biden said, “was that if they continue to move against” U.S. troops in the Middle East, “we will respond. And he should be prepared.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a similar message.

“The United States does not seek conflict with Iran; we do not want this war to widen,” he said Tuesday. “But if Iran or its proxies attack U.S. personnel anywhere, make no mistake, we will defend our people, we will defend our security, swiftly and decisively.”

These warnings are entirely appropriate as an exercise in deterrence. But this administration’s fiasco in Afghanistan and the Obama administration’s “red line” still haunt American diplomacy. It’s highly likely that the resolve of the Biden White House will be tested in coming weeks and months by Iranian-backed terrorists hoping to harm Americans in the region. Is Mr. Biden prepared to follow through? Or will he speak loudly and carry a small stick?

The administration faces serious challenges on the foreign policy front. Americans of all political persuasions should hope the president is up to it.

MOST READ
1
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
2
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
3
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
4
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
5
CARTOONS: Why Republicans shouldn’t play with chainsaws
CARTOONS: Why Republicans shouldn’t play with chainsaws
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
EDITORIAL: Reduce housing costs to reduce evictions
RJ

It’s easy to feel bad for someone facing eviction. It’s much harder to craft policies that keep people in their homes without hurting future renters.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
EDITORIAL: EV graveyards
RJ

China, the United States and industrial policy.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised New Year speech, in Tehran. (Office ...
EDITORIAL: The Biden White House must get serious with Iran
RJ

Israel made it clear on Monday that Iran will pay a price if it escalates the Gaza crisis through its Hezbollah proxy in the north. The Biden administration must send the same message.

More stories
Biden urges Israel to get hostages out safely
Biden urges Israel to get hostages out safely
Israel hammers Gaza, cuts off food, fuel, medicine
Israel hammers Gaza, cuts off food, fuel, medicine
White House: US intelligence shows Israel blameless for Gaza hospital blast
White House: US intelligence shows Israel blameless for Gaza hospital blast
Iranian official to Israel: Stop Gaza attacks or risk ‘huge earthquake’
Iranian official to Israel: Stop Gaza attacks or risk ‘huge earthquake’
Report: US wants delay in Israeli ground attack to advance hostage talks
Report: US wants delay in Israeli ground attack to advance hostage talks
EDITORIAL: The Biden White House must get serious with Iran
EDITORIAL: The Biden White House must get serious with Iran