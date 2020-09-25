81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Editorials

REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Clark County Commission, District A

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In the race for District A on the Clark County Commission, Democratic incumbent Michael Naft faces Republican Michael Thomas, a former police officer. Mr. Naft was appointed to the seat in 2019 after voters elevated Steve Sisolak to the Governor’s Mansion.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Naft served for six years as a congressional aide to Rep. Dina Titus, so he is familiar with the district and its issues. He understands the importance of re-opening the economy and says he’s against burdening individuals and businesss with higher taxes. “We’ve got to deal with the money we have,” Mr. Naft says. He emphasizes his committment to constituent service and enthusiasm and passion for the position. There’s no “other job that gives yo uthe opportunity to impact lives,” he says, “hopefully for the better, like this one.”

Michael Naft is the best choice in District A.

MOST READ
1
Slots jackpot hits for nearly $3.8M at Northern Nevada casino
Slots jackpot hits for nearly $3.8M at Northern Nevada casino
2
$437K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$437K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
3
Casinos to be fined $435K for violating policies, COVID health regulations
Casinos to be fined $435K for violating policies, COVID health regulations
4
Breonna Taylor protest spreads to downtown Las Vegas
Breonna Taylor protest spreads to downtown Las Vegas
5
Las Vegas grapples with violence on Strip
Las Vegas grapples with violence on Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lola Brooks, left, and Alexis Salt, District E, Clark County School Di ...
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: CCSD Trustee, District E
RJ

Incumbent board president Lola Brooks is being challenged by outspoken teacher Alexis Salt for Clark County School District Board of Trustees, District E.

Patrick Boylan and Dr. Nick Spirtos, candidates for Board of Regents District 5 (Las Vegas Revi ...
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Board of Regents, District 5
RJ

Running for Board of Regents, District 5, are former Nevada State Board of Education member Patrick Boylan and Dr. Nick “Doc” Spirtos, medical director at Women’s Cancer Center of Nevada.