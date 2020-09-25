86°F
Editorials

REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Clark County Commission, District B

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In District B, Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Republican Kevin Williams and Independent American Warren Markowitz. The race is a rematch of 2016, when Ms. Kirkpatrick easily defeated Mr. Williams.

Mr. Williams works for Boyd Gaming and touts his 30 years of experience in facilities management. He wants to “clean up” the district and improve local infrastructure to attract more small businesses.

Ms. Kirkpatrick served nine years in the Nevada Assembly, rising to the speakership, before being appointed to the commission in 2015. If re-elected, she says her main goal will be “getting the economy back on track” and she has recently become more vocal in urging Gov. Steve Sisolak to lift certain coronavirus restrictions. “I think that we’ve made huge progress,” she said, adding that Clark County can “start moving forward.” Ms. Kilpatrick says she would be reluctant to impose tax increases to cover pandemic budget holes at this point because “I’m not sure who could pay all the taxes right now.”

Ms. Kirkpatrick has an impressive record of public service, a stellar reputation and exhibits a refreshing pragmatism that is too often missing in the ideological world of politics. Marilyn Kirkpatrick is the clear choice in District B.

