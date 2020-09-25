REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Clark County Commission, District C

Stavros Anthony, left, and Ross Miller, candidates for Clark County Commission District C (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In District C, Republican Stavros Anthony, a Las Vegas City councilman and former Metro captain, faces Democrat Ross Miller, who served as Nevada secretary of state from 2006 through 2014. Incumbent Larry Brown is term-limited

Mr. Miller, the son of former Nevada Gov. Bob Miller, promises to work for compromise and solutions on the board. He says his priorities are jobs and public safety and describes himself as “pro-business.” Addressing the virus crisis, he says, will require a combination of trying to figure out how to obtain additional sources of revenue along with cuts. “Clearly as much as we can,” Mr. Miller says, “we have to move to re-open.” He says his leadership abilities set him apart. “I truly want to make a difference,” he says. “I’ve got the experience to do it.”

Mr. Anthony says his priority is public safety, and he is no fan of the “defund the police” movement. He touts his constituent service as a member of the City Council. “I get into neighborhoods,” he says, “and find out what’s important to them.” Mr. Anthony says his emphasis will be to hold the line on taxes, to reduce regulations and re-examine licensing restrictions that hinder entrepreneurs. He says Gov. Sisolak should have more confidence in business owners to address the virus. “We should be a lot more open today than we are,” he says.

Either Mr. Miller or Mr. Anthony would be a fine voice on the commission for the residents of District C. But if Mr. Anthony is elected he will likely be the only Republican on the board, bringing a much-needed perspective to the left-leaning panel. We recommend a vote for Stavros Anthony.