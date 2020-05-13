RJ Endorsements: Family Court primaries

Eleven seats in Clark County Family Court, including four newly created positions, could be decided in the June primary election if one candidate earns more than 50 percent of the vote. Over the next few days, the Review-Journal will offer recommendations in those Family Court races.

In Department A, incumbent Judge William Voy faces former judge Gayle Nathan and Cheryl Wingate. The latter is Judge Voy’s sister-in-law, which has raised eyebrows and led to allegations of a vote-splitting ploy. Regardless, Judge Voy, who presides over the Juvenile Detention Court, has a positive reputation after 20 years on the bench, as evidenced by his healthy 80 percent retention rating in the Review-Journal’s 2019 judicial survey. Judge William Voy is a devoted advocate for the children who come through the system and worthy of another term.

Three candidates are vying to replace outgoing Judge Cheryl Moss in Department I. Two of them, Soonhee “Sunny” Bailey and Yvette Chevalier Lopez, have significant experience in Family Court. The third, Michelle Tobler, chose not to take part in an RJ debate. Ms. Bailey has an impressive background, having served as a public defender, a private attorney and a hearing master for juvenile cases. We urge a vote for Sunny Bailey.

Two challengers, J. Scott McDonald and Dedree Butler, are looking to unseat incumbent Judge Rena Hughes in Department J. Judge Hughes had issues in her first term, including a public reprimand from the state Commission on Judicial Discipline involving her handling of a custody case. She also scored poorly in the RJ’s judicial survey, as just 42 percent of attorneys who responded felt she should be retained. Both Mr. McDonald and Ms. Butler, a public defender, have spent time in Family Court, but the former’s 35 years of experience, including in divorce, custody and guardianship cases, tips the scales. We support J. Scott McDonald.

Judge William Potter opted not to seek re-election in Department M, prompting four candidates — Lynn Hughes, Robert Kurth, Amy Mastin and Mandy McKellar — to enter the race. In our opinion, Ms. Mastin’s background makes her the best choice. She has 23 years of legal experience, including a decade as a family law attorney and, most recently, as a hearing master in civil domestic violence court. Amy Mastin is our choice.

In Department P, Sara Dayani, Fred Page and Mary Perry are vying to replace outgoing Judge Sandra Pomerenze. Ms. Dayani has been a law clerk for a decade but has scant experience in the courtroom. Mr. Page declined to participate in an RJ debate. Ms. Perry, who graduated with the first class of UNLV’s Boyd School of Law in 2001, has experience in Family Court and has served as a truancy diversion judge. Vote for Mary Perry.

Thursday: More Family Court endorsements.