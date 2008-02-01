Include senior citizens in stimulus package

To the editor:

The current economic stimulus plan would hurt seniors whose only income is Social Security or other “unearned” income. As usual, Washington wants to cut off the hand that feeds it by the de facto omission of seniors. Need they be reminded that seniors vote in much higher numbers than any other demographic group?

Therefore, it is imperative that the Senate’s plan for inclusion of more than 20 million Social Security recipients be adopted.

Art Juntunen

NORTH LAS VEGAS

Out of town

To the editor:

It was depressing to read that university system Chancellor Jim Rogers is battling bladder cancer. What wasn’t depressing, but disturbing, is that he will have surgery in Southern California.

Millions of dollars are being invested in the Nevada Cancer Institute, and yet he chooses to leave Las Vegas for surgery? Just exactly what does that tell us? Even with a premier cancer facility locally, those who can leave town for treatment?

I wish him good luck and a full recovery, but why couldn’t Mr. Rogers have surgery and subsequent treatment in Las Vegas?

Libby Hoover

LAS VEGAS

Good friend

To the editor:

In response to the letter which appeared in Saturday’s Review-Journal by Bryce A. Lee:

First of all, let me say that Rep. Shelley Berkley and I have been friends since I moved to Las Vegas. She was instrumental in introducing me to the business community when I arrived here 121/2 years ago. This was before she ran for public office.

Since she has become a congresswoman, I have donated about $200 total to her five campaigns. My family doesn’t reside in Nevada, and therefore doesn’t get financially involved in our politics. I have contributed far more to charities than to Rep. Berkley’s campaigns.

Most important, Rep. Berkley is a woman of great character and integrity who works tirelessly for the betterment of our city, state and country. She would not have written her letter on my behalf if she didn’t truly believe in me. She personifies the true meaning of “friend.”

If Mr. Lee had seen the numerous letters to the court, or was able to be at my hearing and witness the many friends who came here to speak at their own expense, he would have realized that there are many who believe I am a “good man.”

I would hope that if he were ever in need of help, Mr. Lee would have a friend such as Rep. Berkley in his corner.

don davidson

LAS VEGAS

THE WRITER WAS RECENTLY SENTENCED TO 24 MONTHS IN PRISON FOR CRIMES UNCOVERED DURING A LOCAL PUBLIC CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION.

Nighty night

To the editor:

Monday’s editorial “Don’t expand FCC role, put it to sleep” succinctly explained one of the many functions that the FCC should no longer perform.

It ignored, however, myriad other tasks which the agency continuously bungles.

One such task is the handling of the airwaves. With evolving technology, many of the frequencies currently occupied by older technologies could be more productively used by newer technologies. Technology is constantly evolving, but ownership of the airwaves is fixed.

The FCC is finally switching television transmissions from analog to digital transmissions, but why did it take them so long? While government delays in making decisions, private enterprise changes and adapts to the real world. The airwaves are too scarce to be so carelessly mishandled by FCC bureaucrats. It’s time that the FCC be put to sleep.

Alex Nowrasteh

WASHINGTON, D.C.

THE WRITER IS A RESEARCH ASSOCIATE WITH THE COMPETITIVE ENTERPRISE INSTITUTE, A FREE-MARKET THINK TANK.

Made in China

To the editor:

I got a real kick out of the article in Saturday’s Review-Journal, “Consumers urged to spend, spend, spend.” I went shopping after that at the biggest retailer, Wal-Mart. Guess what? Everything I looked at was made in China.

I would like someone in the know to explain to me how we will help the U.S. economy if, when we spend, spend, spend, our rebate money winds up in China?

William Mulholland

LAS VEGAS

Room surcharge

To the editor:

This may be too simple for the Legislature and governor, but here goes.

How about adding a surcharge of $1 to every room that is rented in the entire state to offset the budget shortfall? There are roughly 130,000 rooms in Las Vegas alone, and they are filled at 90 percent capacity. That comes to a paltry $117,000 per day — that can be a lot of money.

Nobody will stay away for $1 a day.

Even if it’s a bit less, it sure beats cutting back on schools, roads, etc.

And this is not a tax, so the governor can keep his promise to not raise taxes.

Bob Hartman

LAS VEGAS