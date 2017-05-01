Adelson, Wynn should implore Trump to drop Yucca Mountain plans

Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow Sam Morris on Twitter @sammorrisRJ

Last month, the Review-Journal printed an article about the money that Steve Wynn and Sheldon Adelson gave toward Donald Trump’s inauguration event. In the same edition, there was an article about how the same person who benefited from these funds is pushing to reopen Yucca Mountain, something that both Democrats and Republicans in Nevada are against.

Even one tiny problem at Yucca Mountain could not only cause illness to all those exposed, it could also wipe out tourism here.

As of 2014 there has been more than 100 recorded nuclear waste accidents. Las Vegas and the rest of Nevada cannot afford to roll the dice with this issue. So I ask Mr. Adelson and Mr. Wynn: Please ask Mr. Trump to stop this push and try to find an alternative place.