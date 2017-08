Gen. MacArthur wanted to go beyond the 38th parallel and finish the Korean War going through into the north.

If you want to know who created our North Korea problem, look no further than President Harry Truman, a Democrat, when he fired Gen. Douglas MacArthur in 1951.

Gen. MacArthur wanted to go beyond the 38th parallel and finish the Korean War going through into the north. If that had happened, we would have unified Korea, and Gen. MacArthur could have achieved the success he had after defeating Japan.