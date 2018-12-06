Don’t blame Americans for U.S. border fiasco

I don’t concede this country to illegals and drug lords without trying to stop them.

AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File

I quote from Charles Parrish’s Nov. 28 letter: “We can never ensure people fleeing hardship and crime cannot enter the country or stop those who want to import drugs for profit. It is a fool’s errand. In both cases, we must stop demand in our own country.”

Yes, blame it on us American fools. Simple: Just stop the addicts from wanting drugs. Simple: Just tell illegal aliens not to come.

As a simple American fool, I am betting the Trump wall, with its sophisticated electronics and tunnel detection gear — along with our brave Border Patrol agents — will greatly limit illegal asylum-seekers and drugs from entering the United States. Unlike Mr. Parrish, I don’t concede this country to illegals and drug lords without trying to stop them.