Don’t let Congress pave the way for annoying robocallers

Dreamstime

You probably haven’t heard of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, but if you own or use a telephone, it affects you in a positive way on a daily basis. The act protects our right to tell robocallers to stop calling us and restricts the use of automated dialing systems (autodialers) to make robocalls and texts on a massive scale. But this vitally important consumer protection is under attack.

Wall Street banks, payday lenders, retailers and other companies using robocalls for telemarketing and debt collection are lobbying the Federal Communications Commission to dramatically loosen the rules governing robocalls and the tools used to make them.

Specifically, the robocallers want the FCC to gut the prohibition against autodialed calls and texts to cellphones without the consumer’s consent, and rob consumers of our right to revoke consent to receive robocalls.

The 702 and 775 area codes received 40 million robocalls in June alone. If the FCC caves to the robocallers, robocalls will surge, and we will be powerless to stop them.

Contact Nevada’s U.S. senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Dean Heller, to urge them to tell the FCC to uphold the rules protecting consumers from robo-harassment.