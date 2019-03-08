Harsh punishments for those using cellphones while driving

Dreamstime

I am constantly amazed at how individuals who get elected to the Nevada Legislature are unable to use any type of logic to solve problems. I am talking now about legislation intended to prevent cellphone use while driving. Simple solution: Make the penalty for using a cellphone while driving the same as for a DUI.

The current penalties for this problem are a joke and in no way serve as a deterrent. Granted, there will still be repeat violators — just as there are repeat DUI violators — but ultimately this will reduce the number of idiots who put innocent drivers at risk because they think it is too much trouble to ignore incoming calls.