Insulting behavior reflects poorly on candidate

Carolyn Boyle Las Vegas
September 10, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Trish Marsh took Tick Segerblom’s name and made it into a crude insult (“Strong language in race for commission seat,” Sept. 5, Review-Journal). This is undignified, vulgar and unprofessional. It shows she is not the caliber of person who is suitable for the Clark County Commissioner.

