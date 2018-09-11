Trish Marsh took Tick Segerblom’s name and made it into a crude insult (“Strong language in race for commission seat,” Sept. 5, Review-Journal). This is undignified, vulgar and unprofessional. It shows she is not the caliber of person who is suitable for the Clark County Commissioner.
Insulting behavior reflects poorly on candidate
Trish Marsh took Tick Segerblom’s name and made it into a crude insult (“Strong language in race for commission seat,” Sept. 5, Review-Journal). This is undignified, vulgar and unprofessional. It shows she is not the caliber of person who is suitable for the Clark County Commissioner.
September 10, 2018 - 9:00 pm