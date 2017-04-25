Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority should give up some of its bounty

Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

So officials with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority don’t like all of the exposure about how and they spend their money. I have often thought this organization is not really doing very much for the amount of money it is receiving.

What is the authority’s real purpose? It is a 60-year-old idea gone rogue. It is all now about growth, budgets, engorged staff and consultants who are not needed.

What does the authority really promote? Las Vegas itself? Las Vegas doesn’t need to promote itself. Everyone in the world knows about Las Vegas — it’s Sin City, where everything goes. It is like telling the CEO of Nabisco to sell more Oreos. Really?

The proportion of the room tax the authority receives should be reduced and the percentage that goes to the educational system should be increased.

It is time Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority cut back. Its mission can be easily managed by fewer people.