LETTER: Border problem finally getting some attention

Getting to the point where it can’t be ignored any longer.

FILE - This Feb. 17, 2006, file photo shows the international border line made up of bollards: irregular, concrete-filled steel poles, seperating Mexico, left from the United States, in the Organ Pipe National Monument near Lukeville, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Things have finally gotten so bad at the Southern border that now, after two years, even the mainstream media are beginning to report on it. Of course, we still have a Homeland Security secretary insisting the border is secure and that immigration is a global problem. He’s wrong about it being secure but correct that it’s global. People from all over the globe are coming here illegally.