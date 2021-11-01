LETTER: Both parties creating doubts about election integrity

AP Photo/Don Ryan, File

Enough already with using voter fraud to electrify your base to challenge elections. Both major parties use it now, and it must stop.

I read with interest a recent letter to the Review-Journal explaining how Donald Trump did everything he could to overturn the election and not accept defeat, claiming this action will lead to authoritarianism. The writer never mentioned how Hilary Clinton and the Democrats never accepted her 2016 defeat and used the fake Steele dossier to obtain illegal FISA warrants to point an empty sleeve at Mr. Trump. Ms. Clinton also went on to tell Joe Biden not to accept the 2020 result if he lost.

It’s scary to me that extreme ideologues have no ability to self reflect. The writer went on to say that voter reform and ID requirements will suppress the vote and hints that the upcoming elections will be tainted. Here we go again. Look in the mirror, for it is you.