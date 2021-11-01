69°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Both parties creating doubts about election integrity

Kent Davidson Las Vegas
October 31, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/Don Ryan, File
AP Photo/Don Ryan, File

Enough already with using voter fraud to electrify your base to challenge elections. Both major parties use it now, and it must stop.

I read with interest a recent letter to the Review-Journal explaining how Donald Trump did everything he could to overturn the election and not accept defeat, claiming this action will lead to authoritarianism. The writer never mentioned how Hilary Clinton and the Democrats never accepted her 2016 defeat and used the fake Steele dossier to obtain illegal FISA warrants to point an empty sleeve at Mr. Trump. Ms. Clinton also went on to tell Joe Biden not to accept the 2020 result if he lost.

It’s scary to me that extreme ideologues have no ability to self reflect. The writer went on to say that voter reform and ID requirements will suppress the vote and hints that the upcoming elections will be tainted. Here we go again. Look in the mirror, for it is you.

MOST READ
1
Kiss’ Zappos Theater residency canceled
Kiss’ Zappos Theater residency canceled
2
10 places to trick-or-treat in Las Vegas, Henderson
10 places to trick-or-treat in Las Vegas, Henderson
3
1 killed in central Las Vegas homicide
1 killed in central Las Vegas homicide
4
VICTOR JOECKS: Virginia governor’s race provides roadmap to turn Nevada red
VICTOR JOECKS: Virginia governor’s race provides roadmap to turn Nevada red
5
Style, confidence is Sting’s base in Vegas premiere
Style, confidence is Sting’s base in Vegas premiere
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Superintendent Jesus Jara leaves the Clark County School Board meeting after the board of trust ...
LETTER: Next superintendent up
Mark Evans Las Vegas

The Clark County School Board hires them and fires them.

The House of Representatives. (House Television via AP)
LETTER: Carbon pricing can defeat global warming
Rita Ransom Las Vegas

If we are to combat climate change, we must welcome all strategies that are likely to be effective, regardless of their origin, as this crisis should not be politicized.