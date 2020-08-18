LETTER: Columnist correct about Gov. Steve Sisolak’s actions during pandemic

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to the Sunday letter from Stephany Crawford, who rebutted the Aug. 9 op-ed piece by Victor Joecks criticizing Gov. Steve Sisolak:

Gov. Sisolak opened the casinos while limiting the number of people able to attend church services. We all know why he did this: the tax money generated by the casinos versus the tax-exempted collections of churches. Our “great” governor also has closed neighborhood bars twice now … eliminating the competition of the casino industry.

Those of us with more than two brain cells, including Mr. Joecks, have, in fact, taken all the logical and factual circumstances into consideration. Frankly, it disgusts us that our governor has taken the course of action that he has.