99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Columnist correct about Gov. Steve Sisolak’s actions during pandemic

Patrick S. Cater North Las Vegas
August 17, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to the Sunday letter from Stephany Crawford, who rebutted the Aug. 9 op-ed piece by Victor Joecks criticizing Gov. Steve Sisolak:

Gov. Sisolak opened the casinos while limiting the number of people able to attend church services. We all know why he did this: the tax money generated by the casinos versus the tax-exempted collections of churches. Our “great” governor also has closed neighborhood bars twice now … eliminating the competition of the casino industry.

Those of us with more than two brain cells, including Mr. Joecks, have, in fact, taken all the logical and factual circumstances into consideration. Frankly, it disgusts us that our governor has taken the course of action that he has.

MOST READ
1
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
2
Casinos await punishment for coronavirus health, safety violations
Casinos await punishment for coronavirus health, safety violations
3
Boulder Station workers agree to leave Culinary union
Boulder Station workers agree to leave Culinary union
4
Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota struggles during practice
Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota struggles during practice
5
11 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
11 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Mask mandates and seat belt laws
Victor J. Moss Las Vegas

I’m still trying to find the Nevada Revised Statute that makes mask wearing mandatory.